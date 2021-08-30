Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FLTDF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

