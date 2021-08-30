Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several research reports. cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.74 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

