Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FLR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

