Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:FLR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
