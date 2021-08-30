FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.45. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $40,001.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of FNCB Bancorp worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

