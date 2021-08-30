Forward Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for about 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.75. 1,394,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,932. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

