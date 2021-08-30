Forward Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 48.3% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,554. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

