Fourthstone LLC Buys New Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ames National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ames National by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

ATLO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

