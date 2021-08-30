Fourthstone LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Old Point Financial worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

