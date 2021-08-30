Fourthstone LLC Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. The Community Financial comprises approximately 9.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.93% of The Community Financial worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The Community Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

