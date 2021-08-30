Fourthstone LLC Purchases New Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $486,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

