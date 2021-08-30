Fourthstone LLC Trims Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp comprises about 3.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

