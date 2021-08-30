Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,061 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

