Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

