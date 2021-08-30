Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $336,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.28 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,499,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

