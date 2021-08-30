Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $357,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $231.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

