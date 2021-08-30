Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

