Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TRU opened at $119.63 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

