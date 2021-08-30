Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.