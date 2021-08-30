FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 56,441 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

