Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $973,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,659. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

