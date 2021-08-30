Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Gale Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

About Gale Pacific

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening and shading products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand; face masks under the GALE GUARD brand; and window furnishings, such as a range of venetian and roller blinds, as well as curtain accessories for hanging curtains under the Zone Interiors brand.

