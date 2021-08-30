Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 158,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,810. Galecto has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $111.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

