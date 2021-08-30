Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $1.08

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $78,443.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

