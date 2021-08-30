GamyFi Platform Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $963,341.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

