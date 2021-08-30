General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

