General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $7.75 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.42. 12,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,768. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

