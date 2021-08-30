General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New $12.55 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $312.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,306. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

