Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.66 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.