Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 238,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Global Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

