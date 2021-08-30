Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.70 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

