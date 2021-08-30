Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the quarter. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF comprises about 3.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

HERO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,769. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72.

