Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of HERO opened at $29.97 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72.

