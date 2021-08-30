GNY (GNY) Market Cap Hits $78.51 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $78.51 million and approximately $186,570.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

