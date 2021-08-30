GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 52.8% in August

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.44. 798,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,512. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

