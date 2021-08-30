Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Sells $597,652.16 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GDEN opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

