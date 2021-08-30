Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

