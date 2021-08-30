Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 540 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.48. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

