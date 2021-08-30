Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 410 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of CRBN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.82. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,598. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $126.26 and a 52 week high of $171.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.71.

