Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 169,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.