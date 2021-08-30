Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $107.27. 165,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

