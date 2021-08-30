Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $456.09. 46,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

