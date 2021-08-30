Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 365 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 262,044 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.