Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 4,871,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $39.15. 4,604,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,841,183. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

