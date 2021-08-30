Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Down to $39.98

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $39.02. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

