Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Greif has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $1.110-1.150 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GEF opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

