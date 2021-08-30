GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $6,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $5,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

