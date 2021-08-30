GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $84.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.