GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

