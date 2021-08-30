GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,769 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

