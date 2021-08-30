GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 46,881 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

GOGL stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

